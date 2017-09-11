Man carrying cross from Wilmington to Florida

Rodney Bowman is carrying a solid wood homemade cross from Wilmington to Florida, a trek of nearly 1,000 miles. (Source: WECT)

Weighing 100 pounds and stretching nearly 10 feet in length, the homemade wooden cross Rodney Bowman is carrying will travel nearly 1,000 miles from Wilmington to Florida.

"I glorify the Father. I want everyone to know Jesus loves them," Bowman said.

We spotted Bowman in downtown Wilmington Monday with the cross slung over his shoulder as he walked toward the Cape Fear Bridge.

"There is definitely someone down there in Florida that needs some love and some peace," Bowman said, referring to Floridians affected by Hurricane Irma. "People in Florida, I am sure, are feeling really low right now so I want to bring this cross down to them in hopes that it will lift their spirits."

Bowman, who is originally from Tennessee, has traveled with the cross from the Volunteer State to Kinston over the past several weeks.

"Once I saw the path of Hurricane Irma heading into Florida, that is where God led me to go, so I am starting my trek," Bowman said.

Last year, Bowman walked the entire length of Highway 70 in North Carolina from Tennessee to Harker's Island. That took him one month.

"I have met a lot of kind brothers and sisters along the way," he said. "It may take me a few months to get to Florida, but it will be worth it."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.