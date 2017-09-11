Keep New Hanover Beautiful expands cigarette butt recycling to ILM airport

Keep New Hanover Beautiful (KNHB) has expanded its cigarette butt recycling program to the Wilmington International Airport.

Ten cigarette butt recycling canisters are available at various locations throughout the airport, replacing sand ashtrays. KNHB will empty the canisters every week, sending the butts to TerraCycle, a company that recycles the waste into compost and hard plastic shipping materials.

"On behalf of the Wilmington International Airport we are proud to partner with Keep New Hanover Beautiful on this environmental sustainability program," said Whitney Prease, facilities director at the Wilmington International Airport. "The cigarette butt recycling program aligns with ILM airport’s sustainable and green initiatives reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills.”

Keep New Hanover Beautiful is a certified affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Inc. Visit keepnhcbeautiful.org for more information.we

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.