West Nile virus not present in Brunswick County mosquitoes

After conducting a confirmation test, the State Laboratory of Public Health determined there was no West Nile Virus present in a pool of mosquitoes collected in the central part of Brunswick County last month, county officials said in a statement issued Monday.

The state laboratory initially notified Brunswick County officials on Sept. 8 that the virus had been detected in the mosquitoes, which were not a type not known to bite humans. County officials released information the same day urging residents to take extra precautions.

Brunswick County’s Mosquito Control Division and the State Laboratory of Public Health will continue to monitor mosquitoes for potential threats to human health.

County officials urge residents to keep in mind measures to minimize exposure to mosquitoes during outside activities, especially during dusk and dawn.

David Stanley, the county's Health and Human Services executive director, urged residents to wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants, avoid being outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and apply mosquito repellent to avoid exposure to mosquitoes.

If using repellant with DEET, make sure to follow label instructions, and keep DEET out of the eyes, mouth and nose.

While the mosquitoes collected on Aug. 28 are known to live in deep woodland habitats, citizens can also reduce breeding grounds for other types of mosquitoes by tipping any outside items that may collect water, including empty flower pots, spare tires and folded tarps.

If you are a horse owner, consult your veterinarian regarding proper protective vaccines for your horses and change the water in water troughs at least twice a week to discourage mosquito breeding.

For more information regarding mosquitoes or mosquito control activities in your area, please contact Brunswick County Mosquito Control Division at 910-253-2515 or visit http://www.brunswickcountync.gov/mosquitoes/request/ to submit a mosquito control service request online.

