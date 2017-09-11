Pender Co. trooper violates Highway Patrol policy, report says

The unnamed first sergeant from Watha, whose duty station is located in Wake County, lived approximately 86 miles from the Wake County line, according to the report. (Source: WECT)

A Pender County trooper was one of eight state troopers who reportedly violated the State Highway Patrol’s (SHP) residency policy by driving excessive distances from their primary residences to their duty stations, according to a state auditor’s report.

The report, released Monday, found the troopers’ violations resulted in higher costs, such as fuel and maintenance, and potentially jeopardized response times. The Office the State Auditor’s investigation, which looked into 2016 records, also found supervisors failed to enforce the policy and obtain authorization required for exceptions.

The unnamed first sergeant from Watha, whose duty station is located in Wake County, lived approximately 86 miles from the Wake County line, according to the report. The SHP’s residency policy states troopers must maintain a primary residence within the county of their assigned duty station or within 20 miles from the county line.

Although the majority of troopers initially indicated they maintained secondary residences closer to their duty stations, a review of fueling records revealed the troopers repeatedly refueled near their primary residences during the week.

The troopers ultimately admitted to commuting to their primary residences during the week and on most weekends, according to the report.

In particular, first sergeants “may have jeopardized response time to critical calls at their respective duty stations by failing to comply with the residency policy,” the report notes.

In interviews with troopers’ supervisors, state auditors found issues with enforcement, and in some cases complete disregard for the policy.

“I don’t know that anyone here has ever paid attention (to that rule),” a SHP captain is quoted in the report.

In a letter responding the report, Erik Hooks, secretary of the Department of Public Safety, said he did not dispute the findings, but noted the violations occurred prior to his appointment and Colonel Glenn McNeill assuming command of the SHP.

“That being said, I want to assure you that Col. McNeill and I share the concerns expressed in your report, we agree with the recommendations contained therein and I am pleased to report that each of the employees referred to in your report are currently in compliance with policy and that most of the remedial measures recommended in the report have already been implemented by Highway Patrol,” Hooks wrote.

