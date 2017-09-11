Florida State student escapes Irma and heads to Wilmington

Ian McIntrye ended up in the Wilmington area to seek shelter from Irma. (Source: WECT)

It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of Floridians evacuated Florida over the past few days, feverishly heading north to escape Hurricane Irma's destructive wrath.

A Florida State doctoral student was among the many who headed north. Ian McIntrye ended up in the Wilmington area to seek shelter from the storm.

"Tuesday the university alerted us there may be some potential issues with the storm, by Saturday we got a text from the government that it was time to get out," McIntrye explained.

He said he thought about staying put and riding Irma out, but a quick visit to the grocery store to gather supplies quickly changed his mind.

"Water was all gone there. I had to stock up on coconut water, got some gas, thankfully and hit the road," McIntrye said.

McIntrye loaded up his car with clothes and valuables including several clarinets. He is an acclaimed musician, working towards his doctorate in music.

"They say your instrument is your identity as a musician. My clarinets are irreplaceable, really the only expensive things I own," McIntrye stated.

So at 5:45 Saturday night, McIntyre hit the road for the 600-mile trek to the Port City.

"The drive was scary, the highways were so congested, only power trucks going southbound. What was frightening is that there was no gas really until I got north of Georgia. I-95 was packed with people even at 2 in the morning," he said.

Ian has been glued to the TV since taking shelter in Wilmington, watching the new devastating images arise as daylight has appeared.

"It's pretty disturbing, you know. I love the cities in Florida. I love going down to Tampa it's a great city. Seeing the flooding in Miami is heartbreaking, it may be months or years before they get back on their feet," MyIntyre said.

McIntrye will stay in Wilmington as his classes at FSU have all been canceled for the week.

"I am gonna explore the city and buy myself some time, no reason to go back to no power and destruction," McIntyre said.

