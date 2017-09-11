Two Seahawks earn CAA rookie honors

A pair of UNCW soccer players earned accolades from the CAA Monday.

Freshman forward Emil Elveroth was named the men's soccer rookie of the week while fellow freshman Molly McGarry was selected as co-rookie of the week for women's soccer.

Elveroth's first career goal helped the Seahawks to a 2-0 victory over Longwood last week.

After scoring the Seahawks' lone goal in a 1-1 tie against Old Dominion, McGarry tallied an assist on the game-winning goal in overtime in UNCW's 2-1 victory over Appalachian State.

