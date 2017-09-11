Two Seahawks earn CAA rookie honors - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Two Seahawks earn CAA rookie honors

Emil Elveroth and Molly McGarry (Source: UNCW) Emil Elveroth and Molly McGarry (Source: UNCW)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A pair of UNCW soccer players earned accolades from the CAA Monday.

Freshman forward Emil Elveroth was named the men's soccer rookie of the week while fellow freshman Molly McGarry was selected as co-rookie of the week for women's soccer.

Elveroth's first career goal helped the Seahawks to a 2-0 victory over Longwood last week.

After scoring the Seahawks' lone goal in a 1-1 tie against Old Dominion, McGarry tallied an assist on the game-winning goal in overtime in UNCW's 2-1 victory over Appalachian State.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Topsail lineman excelling at fourth new position

    Topsail lineman excelling at fourth new position

    Saturday, September 9 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-09-09 19:56:52 GMT

    As the Topsail Pirates prepared for their Week 4 matchup with White Oak, senior Andrew Jones could care less about filling the stat sheet this season. "I just want to do what's best for the team and win games," Jones explained. The offensive lineman fights in the trenches every day, doing what it takes for the team. His willingness to make sacrifices, however, dates farther back.

    More >>

    As the Topsail Pirates prepared for their Week 4 matchup with White Oak, senior Andrew Jones could care less about filling the stat sheet this season. "I just want to do what's best for the team and win games," Jones explained. The offensive lineman fights in the trenches every day, doing what it takes for the team. His willingness to make sacrifices, however, dates farther back.

    More >>

  • Two Seahawks earn CAA rookie honors

    Two Seahawks earn CAA rookie honors

    Monday, September 11 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-09-11 17:16:54 GMT

    A pair of UNCW soccer players earned accolades from the CAA Monday.

    More >>

    A pair of UNCW soccer players earned accolades from the CAA Monday.

    More >>

  • Sweet 16: After 2 rough years, Nadal back on top at US Open

    Sweet 16: After 2 rough years, Nadal back on top at US Open

    Sunday, September 10 2017 1:57 PM EDT2017-09-10 17:57:06 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-09-11 16:31:17 GMT

    Rafael Nadal will play for his 16th Grand Slam title and third at the U.S. Open when he faces No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the final.

    More >>

    Rafael Nadal will play for his 16th Grand Slam title and third at the U.S. Open when he faces No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the final.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly