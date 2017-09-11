Two Seahawks earn CAA rookie honors

As the Topsail Pirates prepared for their Week 4 matchup with White Oak, senior Andrew Jones could care less about filling the stat sheet this season. "I just want to do what's best for the team and win games," Jones explained. The offensive lineman fights in the trenches every day, doing what it takes for the team. His willingness to make sacrifices, however, dates farther back.More >>
A pair of UNCW soccer players earned accolades from the CAA Monday.More >>
Rafael Nadal will play for his 16th Grand Slam title and third at the U.S. Open when he faces No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the final.More >>
Redshirt sophomore forward Kirsten Bootes headed in the game-winning goal with 1:47 remaining in the first overtime period as UNCW posted a 2-1 victory over Appalachian State at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Saturday evening.More >>
Travon Brown, a former New Hanover Wildcat stud wide receiver, scored a long touchdown in East Carolina's loss at West Virginia Saturday. In the fourth quarter, Brown caught a long pass from Gardner Minshew and outran a defender on his way to a 95-yard touchdown catch.More >>
