Leland police ask public's help to ID suspects in Walmart theft

Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
The cats and staff of the Hemingway House sheltered inside the historic home on Key West, which was expected to get the maximum brunt of Irma's wind.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
