Leland police ask for public's help to ID suspects in Walmart theft

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected in a larceny at Walmart in July.

LPD officials said the two suspects entered the Walmart on New Pointe Blvd. just before 8:30 a.m. on July 25 and exited with two Night Owl security cameras valued at a total of $700.

The suspects were last seen operating a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis, which is registered to Jeffrey Wayne Graham, officials said.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Det. Jonathan Berry at 910-332-5003 or jberry@townofleland.com.

