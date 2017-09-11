Ribbon cutting, dedication set for Porters Neck Elementary

A ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony will be held for the new Porters Neck Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 21. (Source: NHCS)

A ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony will be held for the new Porters Neck Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The event, which will begin at 10 a.m., will be hosted by Blair Elementary School principal Rebecca Opgrand. Blair's students currently are occupying Porters Neck Elementary while a new Blair Elementary School is built.

Among those expected to speak at the event are Edward Higgins, Jr., chairman of the New Hanover County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley, Charles Boney, architect of LS3P Associates and Leanne Lawrence, director of NHCS Facility Planning and Construction.

Blair students will take part in performances and presentations. Guided tours of the new school also will take place.

Porter Neck Elementary is located at 416 Edgewater Club Road.

