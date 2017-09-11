Woman injured in early morning stabbing in Whiteville

A woman told authorities she was stabbed during a fight at a Whiteville motel early Monday morning. (Source: WECT)

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, a 24-year-old woman said she entered a room looking for a friend at the Holiday Hotel on James B. White Highway North shortly before 3 a.m.

The victim said a female suspect entered the room and a fight started between the two.

The victim was stabbed in the back during the altercation and had to seek medical treatment.

The incident still is under investigation.

