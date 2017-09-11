Agencies conduct Operation Friday Night Lights

Multiple agencies took part in 'Operation Friday Night Lights' on Friday in an effort focused on illegal alcohol and drug sales in the East Arcada, Clarkton and Elizabethtown areas. (Source: Raycom Media)

Multiple agencies took part in 'Operation Friday Night Lights' on Friday in an effort focused on illegal alcohol and drug sales in the East Arcadia, Clarkton and Elizabethtown areas.

Agents with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office, the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina Probation conducted "knock-and-talks" related to citizens' complaints.

The operation included probation searches and vehicle stops.

Warrants were served on three individuals - one for multiple cocaine-related charges, another for firearm possession by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm and the third for possession of hydrocodone.

Three traffic citations were issued for open containers in a motor vehicle and another citation was issued for possession of drug paraphernalia.

