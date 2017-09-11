Man honors 9/11 firefighters with 343 American flags in front yard

Every year on September 11, former New York Fire Department firefighter Ralph Nicholes, puts 343 American flags in his yard in Ocean Isle to honor his 343 brothers that died at the World Trade Center that tragic day in 2001. (Source: WECT)

Every year on September 11, former New York Fire Department firefighter Ralph Nicholes, puts 343 American flags in his yard in Ocean Isle to honor his 343 brothers who died at the World Trade Center that tragic day in 2001.

Nicholes' cousin started the tradition the year after September 11, 2001. She wanted to honor Nicholes and all of the firefighters who risked their lives that day.

However when she passed away three years ago, the tradition was handed off to Nicholes himself.

Nicholes was three blocks away from the World Trade Center when the first plane hit. He said he was sitting in his car at a stop light when the plane flew right over him.

He rushed to the fire station to get his gear and by the time he got to the World Trade Center, both buildings had already come down.

"The feeling of losing so many friends, it was one of the toughest days I've ever had," Nicholes said holding back tears as he recalled the events of that day. "Just to remember my brothers. I keep seeing pictures of them all the time and it's really tough on me. But we get through it. Every year is getting a little bit easier but it still brings back bad memories for me."

Although 9/11 is a tough day for Nicholes each year, he says putting out the flags makes it a little easier because he knows he is honoring his brothers.

"I just feel that I'm honoring them," Nicholes said. "All the ones that passed away that day. It's a good feeling for me."

Nicholes usually honors his FDNY brothers on this day with his wife and a few friends. However this year, his neighbors arranged for a majority of the neighborhood to come out and partake in a moment of silence with him to help him through this day.

"I had all my neighbors out here today that came out and joined in with me on this," Nicholes said. "It turned out to be a real surprise and I'm really enjoying that everybody else is here to help us through this."

Nicholes wants to continue to add to the 343 flags by honoring all the firefighters who were there that day that have since passed away in recent years from cancer or other complications. So far, he knows of 159 firefighters who have since passed.

