Missing Hampstead teen found safe in Surf City

The Pender County Sheriff's Office said a Hampstead teen who went missing last week has been found safe.

According to officials, Tyler Lee Thomas, 16, was last seen at his home on Jamaica Drive Friday, Sept. 8.

Thomas was located Monday in Surf City, according to sheriff's office officials.

