Deputies search for missing Hampstead teen

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate Hampstead teen who has been missing since last week.

According to officials, Tyler Lee Thomas, 16, was last seen at his home on Jamaica Drive Friday, Sept. 8.

Thomas is 6 feet tall and has medium length brown hair and a thin build.

He is known to frequent beach accesses in the Surf City area.

Thomas may be in a green BMW that has damage to the passenger side door.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Thomas, they are asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212

