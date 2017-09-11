Remembering 9/11: Pender Adult Services to hold memorial service

Pender Adult Services will hold a memorial service to remember the lives lost in 9/11 and honor the first responders.

The pain from witnessing the tragic events on 9/11 and the loss of loved ones still runs deep 16 years later. Pender Adult Services will hold a memorial service to remember the people lost and honor the first responders.

The service will take place at Heritage Place-Pender Adult Services and starts at 12:30 p.m. Detective Sargent Mark Lobel and the Moore Swamp AME male choir will take part in the service.

WECT's Connor DelPrete will bring you the sights and sounds from the memorial service in this evening's newscasts.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.