Man wanted in Randolph Co. for alleged sex crimes arrested in Wilmington

A man accused of sex crimes against a child in Randolph County was arrested in Wilmington on Friday.

According to New Hanover County Detention Center officials, David Eric Baker was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department for charges out of Randolph County.

Baker, 53, has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of first-degree sexual offense and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

