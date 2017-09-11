Marine colonel found guilty of sexually abusing child

WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
Now that Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm as it moves over the Western Florida Peninsula, the focus in South Carolina is possible impacts for the Lowcountry.
