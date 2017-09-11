Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of kidnapping Wilmington girl

Openings statements began Wednesday morning in the trial of a man who allegedly kidnapped a 6-year-old girl in Wilmington and left her chained to a tree.

Douglas Nelson Edwards, a registered sex offender, is accused in the kidnapping that took place in September 2016. Edwards has been in custody since his arrest on Sept. 15, 2016.

Jury selection was held in Sampson County and jurors were transported to New Hanover County for the trial.

Throughout the trial, the judge will allow the young victim to testify with her mother, despite Edwards' attorney asking otherwise.

State begins opening statements. Says victim's mother will recount "the worst day of her life" — Tess Bargebuhr (@TessWECT) September 13, 2017

"He left her out there tied to that tree with no food, no water, no shelter, no way to defend herself against predators. She was tethered to the ground so that she couldn't stand up," Assistant District Attorney Lance Oehrlein said during opening statements.

The assistant district attorney showed the jury the chain that was used, explaining it was used as a choke collar so that as the victim moved, it got tighter.

Since the abduction, the victim's mother testified her daughter doesn't want to play outside anymore and is on guard and wary of men in public. The victim's mother said her daughter continues to have nightmares, reliving what happened.

Background of the case

According to court documents, Edwards was watching the girl play in the front yard of her home in the Royal Palms Community on Sept. 14 before snatching her onto his moped.

Witnesses reported watching the girl “screaming and kicking” Edwards moments after the kidnapping.

Searchers looked through the area throughout the night, until authorities were led to a wooded location off of River Road the next morning. The girl was found alive, but covered in mosquito bites and chained to a tree.

Edwards, who was brought in for questioning the night before and kept under surveillance overnight, was arrested that morning. He admitted to taking the girl, according to a court document.

In November 2016, a grand jury indicted Edwards on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

First-degree kidnapping

Two counts of taking indecent liberties with children

Statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult

Statutory rape of a child by an adult

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury

According to arrest warrants, Edwards wrote a letter to the victim on Nov 16. stating he was sorry and for "no more policia" and for "no testamonial." He was charged with felony intimidating a witness.

In Edwards' court appearance, the judge prohibited Edwards from communicating with the victim or her family and ordered the jail screen his mail, minus correspondence with his attorney.

Last month, Edwards was charged with possession of a weapon by an inmate after he allegedly was caught with a battery casing that had been fashioned into a blade, according to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

