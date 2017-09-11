Jury selection begins today for trial of man accused of kidnapping Wilmington girl

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for the trial of a man who allegedly kidnapped a 6-year-old girl in Wilmington and left her chained to a tree.

Douglas Nelson Edwards, a registered sex offender, is accused in the kidnapping that took place last September. Edwards has been in custody since his arrest on Sept. 15, 2016.

Jury selection will be held in Sampson County and jurors will be transported to New Hanover County for the trial.

According to court documents, Edwards was watching the girl play in the front yard of her home in the Royal Palms Community on Sept. 14 before snatching her onto his moped.

Witnesses reported watching the girl “screaming and kicking” Edwards moments after the kidnapping.

Searchers looked through the area throughout the night, until authorities were led to a wooded location off of River Road the next morning. The girl was found alive, but covered in mosquito bites and chained to a tree.

Edwards, who was brought in for questioning the night before and kept under surveillance overnight, was arrested that morning. He admitted to taking the girl, according to a court document.

In November 2016, a grand jury indicted Edwards on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

First-degree kidnapping

Two counts of taking indecent liberties with children

Statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult

Statutory rape of a child by an adult

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury

According to arrest warrants, Edwards wrote a letter to the victim on Nov 16. stating he was sorry and for "no more policia" and for "no testamonial." He was charged with felony intimidating a witness.

In Edwards' court appearance, the judge prohibited Edwards from communicating with the victim or her family, and ordered the jail screen his mail, minus correspondence with his attorney.

Last month, Edwards was charged with possession of a weapon by an inmate after he allegedly was caught with a battery casing that had been fashioned into a blade, according to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

