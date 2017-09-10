Closings and delays for Monday 9/11 - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Closings and delays for Monday 9/11

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

Here are the latest closings and delays for Monday 9/11 due to Hurricane Irma:

Schools

  • Bladen County Schools - Students will operate on a 2 hour delay. Maintenance staff, transportation staff, and child nutrition staff are to report at regular time - all other staff are on a 2-hour delay.
  • Columbus County School - Closed for students and staff
  • Grace Christian School - in Loris, SC, closed 9/11
  • Tabor City Elementary School - Closed for students and staff
  • Whiteville City Schools - All Whiteville City Schools are closed for all students and staff

