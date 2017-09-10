Former WECT member, Miss North Carolina to compete in Miss America pageant

One of WECT's former producers and current Miss North Carolina, Victoria Huggins will take the stage Sunday night in Atlantic City to compete for the title of Miss America. (Source: Miss North Carolina Victoria Huggins Facebook page)

One of WECT's former producers and current Miss North Carolina, Victoria Huggins will take the stage Sunday night in Atlantic City to compete for the title of Miss America.

In June, Huggins won the 80th Miss North Carolina pageant where she competed as Miss Greater Sampson County.

She was also named Miss Wilmington in 2016.

Huggins was a producer and reporter for Carolina in the Morning before leaving to fulfill her duties as Miss North Carolina.

Since being at the Miss America pageant this week she has already received first runner up for the Miracle Maker award for raising over $25,000 for the Children's Miracle Network.

Huggins' platform is The ALZ Project for Alzheimer's Awareness and her talent is singing.

The Miss America Pageant is Sunday night at 9 p.m.

