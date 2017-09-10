Coast Guard urges people to use extreme caution off NC Coast due to Irma

The U.S. Coast Guard issued a press release Saturday urging people to use extreme caution if they venture off the NC coast this weekend due to the weather expected from Hurricane Irma. (Source: NOAA/Twitter)

The U.S. Coast Guard issued a press release Saturday urging people to use extreme caution if they venture off the NC coast this weekend due to the weather expected from Hurricane Irma.

Even though Irma forecasts have been favorable for the state of North Carolina, the Coast Guard wants to remind people that the current projection of Irma does not mean all threats to the coastal regions have been eliminated.

There still remains the potential for significant impacts off the coast of North Carolina due to Irma.

The coastal impacts include large surf, potential coastal flooding and tropical storm level winds later Sunday, early Monday and potentially into Tuesday.

"Mariners should submit a voyage plan with family and/or friends, ensure they have the proper safety equipment, with PFDs for everyone aboard and flares," said Cmdr. Quincy L. Davis, deputy sector commander for Sector North Carolina. "We also urge mariners to have proper communication equipment, preferably a radio appropriate for the marine environment."

