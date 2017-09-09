Bootes' Golden Goal Gives Seahawks 2-1 Victory

Redshirt sophomore forward Kirsten Bootes headed in the game-winning goal with 1:47 remaining in the first overtime period as UNCW posted a 2-1 victory over Appalachian State at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Saturday evening.



The Seahawks, who played their second consecutive overtime game, improved to 3-4-1 on the season while Appalachian State dropped to 1-5-2 following its fourth overtime contest of the year.



Bootes gave the Seahawks the overtime victory when she headed in a crossing pass from freshman midfielder Molly McGarry inside the far side of the goal.

UNCW took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute when sophomore defender Baley Edwards deflected a pass from sophomore midfielder Brittany Matsinger past senior goalkeeper Sam Steyl.



However, Appalachian State evened the score in the 54th minute when redshirt junior forward Erin Settle scored on a breakaway off an assist from redshirt senior forward Sharon Osterbind.



Freshman goalkeeper Sydney Schneider tallied one save in the win for the Seahawks, who held the Mountaineers to just six shots.



Steyl made two saves in the first half for Appalachian State before being replaced by redshirt sophomore Taylor Ray, who tallied five saves in the final 54 minutes.



Game Notes:

UNCW is now 1-0-1 in overtime games this season while Appalachian State is 0-2-2 in its four overtime contests.

The Seahawks improved to 6-2-1 all-time against the Mountaineers, including a 3-1-1 mark in Wilmington.

UNCW matched a season high with its 16 shot attempts against Appalachian State. The Seahawks also had 16 shots in their 1-0 victory over UMBC on Aug. 25.

The Seahawks also attempted a season-high 10 corner kicks.

UNCW recorded its second multi-goal game of the season. In addition, the Seahawks are now 17-0-2 in their last 19 contests when scoring two or more goals.



Up Next: The Seahawks make the trip to East Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 14, for a 7 p.m. contest against the Pirates.