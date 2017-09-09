Bootes' Golden Goal Gives Seahawks 2-1 Victory - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Bootes' Golden Goal Gives Seahawks 2-1 Victory

Redshirt sophomore forward Kirsten Bootes headed in the game-winning goal in overtime to earn a 2-1 victory over Appalachian State. (Source: UNCWsports.com) Redshirt sophomore forward Kirsten Bootes headed in the game-winning goal in overtime to earn a 2-1 victory over Appalachian State. (Source: UNCWsports.com)
WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW News Release) -

Redshirt sophomore forward Kirsten Bootes headed in the game-winning goal with 1:47 remaining in the first overtime period as UNCW posted a 2-1 victory over Appalachian State at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Seahawks, who played their second consecutive overtime game, improved to 3-4-1 on the season while Appalachian State dropped to 1-5-2 following its fourth overtime contest of the year.

Bootes gave the Seahawks the overtime victory when she headed in a crossing pass from freshman midfielder Molly McGarry inside the far side of the goal.

UNCW took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute when sophomore defender Baley Edwards deflected a pass from sophomore midfielder Brittany Matsinger past senior goalkeeper Sam Steyl.

However, Appalachian State evened the score in the 54th minute when redshirt junior forward Erin Settle scored on a breakaway off an assist from redshirt senior forward Sharon Osterbind.

Freshman goalkeeper Sydney Schneider tallied one save in the win for the Seahawks, who held the Mountaineers to just six shots.

Steyl made two saves in the first half for Appalachian State before being replaced by redshirt sophomore Taylor Ray, who tallied five saves in the final 54 minutes.

Game Notes:

  • UNCW is now 1-0-1 in overtime games this season while Appalachian State is 0-2-2 in its four overtime contests.
  • The Seahawks improved to 6-2-1 all-time against the Mountaineers, including a 3-1-1 mark in Wilmington.
  • UNCW matched a season high with its 16 shot attempts against Appalachian State. The Seahawks also had 16 shots in their 1-0 victory over UMBC on Aug. 25.
  • The Seahawks also attempted a season-high 10 corner kicks.
  • UNCW recorded its second multi-goal game of the season. In addition, the Seahawks are now 17-0-2 in their last 19 contests when scoring two or more goals.


Up Next: The Seahawks make the trip to East Carolina on Thursday, Sept. 14, for a 7 p.m. contest against the Pirates.      

  • Topsail lineman excelling at fourth new position

    Topsail lineman excelling at fourth new position

    Saturday, September 9 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-09-09 19:56:52 GMT

    As the Topsail Pirates prepared for their Week 4 matchup with White Oak, senior Andrew Jones could care less about filling the stat sheet this season. "I just want to do what's best for the team and win games," Jones explained. The offensive lineman fights in the trenches every day, doing what it takes for the team. His willingness to make sacrifices, however, dates farther back.

    More >>

    As the Topsail Pirates prepared for their Week 4 matchup with White Oak, senior Andrew Jones could care less about filling the stat sheet this season. "I just want to do what's best for the team and win games," Jones explained. The offensive lineman fights in the trenches every day, doing what it takes for the team. His willingness to make sacrifices, however, dates farther back.

    More >>

  • Mayfield with 3 TDs as No. 5 Sooners top No. 2 Ohio St 31-16

    Mayfield with 3 TDs as No. 5 Sooners top No. 2 Ohio St 31-16

    Saturday, September 9 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-09-10 03:47:44 GMT
    Sunday, September 10 2017 12:28 AM EDT2017-09-10 04:28:32 GMT

    No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.

    More >>

    No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.

    More >>

  • Stephens tops Keys in US Open final for 1st Grand Slam title

    Stephens tops Keys in US Open final for 1st Grand Slam title

    Saturday, September 9 2017 1:27 PM EDT2017-09-09 17:27:44 GMT
    Saturday, September 9 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-09-10 03:51:08 GMT

    Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.

    More >>

    Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly