Bootes' Golden Goal Gives Seahawks 2-1 Victory

As the Topsail Pirates prepared for their Week 4 matchup with White Oak, senior Andrew Jones could care less about filling the stat sheet this season. "I just want to do what's best for the team and win games," Jones explained. The offensive lineman fights in the trenches every day, doing what it takes for the team. His willingness to make sacrifices, however, dates farther back.More >>
As the Topsail Pirates prepared for their Week 4 matchup with White Oak, senior Andrew Jones could care less about filling the stat sheet this season. "I just want to do what's best for the team and win games," Jones explained. The offensive lineman fights in the trenches every day, doing what it takes for the team. His willingness to make sacrifices, however, dates farther back.More >>
No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.More >>
No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.More >>
Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.More >>
Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.More >>
Redshirt sophomore forward Kirsten Bootes headed in the game-winning goal with 1:47 remaining in the first overtime period as UNCW posted a 2-1 victory over Appalachian State at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Saturday evening.More >>
Redshirt sophomore forward Kirsten Bootes headed in the game-winning goal with 1:47 remaining in the first overtime period as UNCW posted a 2-1 victory over Appalachian State at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Saturday evening.More >>
Jackson's huge day lifts No. 17 Louisville past UNC 47-35More >>
Jackson's huge day lifts No. 17 Louisville past UNC 47-35More >>