New Hanover alum, Brown, scores long TD in ECU loss

Travon Brown, a former New Hanover Wildcat stud wide receiver, scored a long touchdown in East Carolina's loss at West Virginia Saturday.

In the fourth quarter, Brown caught a long pass from Gardner Minshew and outran a defender on his way to a 95-yard touchdown catch.

Brown's long grab earned him his first touchdown of the 2017 campaign. The Wildcat alum finished with two catches for 103 yards.

East Carolina's defense could not find an answer to the Mountaineers high-powered offense. The Pirates allowed Zach Grier, West Virginia's new quarterback after transferring from Florida, to throw 5 touchdowns en route to a 56-20 WVU victory.

The Pirates, now 0-2, come back home and will host nationally-ranked Virginia Tech next week.

