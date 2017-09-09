New Hanover alum, Brown, scores long TD in ECU loss

As the Topsail Pirates prepared for their Week 4 matchup with White Oak, senior Andrew Jones could care less about filling the stat sheet this season. "I just want to do what's best for the team and win games," Jones explained. The offensive lineman fights in the trenches every day, doing what it takes for the team. His willingness to make sacrifices, however, dates farther back.More >>
Jackson's huge day lifts No. 17 Louisville past UNC 47-35More >>
Finley throws 3 TDs, NC State beats Marshall 37-20More >>
Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.More >>
Travon Brown, a former New Hanover Wildcat stud wide receiver, scored a long touchdown in East Carolina's loss at West Virginia Saturday. In the fourth quarter, Brown caught a long pass from Gardner Minshew and outran a defender on his way to a 95-yard touchdown catch.More >>
