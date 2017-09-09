Housing agencies sponsor home tour to promote affordable housing in New Hanover County

Eight homes in downtown Wilmington were on tour Saturday, part of the Cape Fear Housing Coalition’s first annual Real Households of New Hanover County house tour.

According to organizers, the goal with the event was to promote affordable, healthy housing, and to showcase the inner city community.

“This has been pulled together by the coalition to try to bring awareness and education to the community about affordable housing what it actually looks like and what it’s about how it can work,” committee member Leslie Smiley said.

All of the homes on the tour were built and are maintained through partnerships with local housing agencies. Those agencies include Habitat for Humanity, Good Shepherd, Cape Fear Community Land Trust, AMEZ Housing, Wilmington Housing Authority, Cape Fear Regional Community Development Corporation and the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM).

Tours loaded up into three vans at Waterline Brewing Company, and were shuttled between the homes. Tickets were $10.00, and all proceeds went to the Cape Fear Housing Coalition, aimed at increasing access to affordable and safe housing.

Wilmington City Councilman Kevin O’Grady was on the tour. He said this event was important to blend parts of the city together, something that he said isn’t happening right now.

“Throughout the city, I think an important part of keeping Wilmington the way we love it is to keep the neighborhoods mixed economically, and right now we’re starting to divide. We’re getting neighborhoods that are fairly low income neighborhoods that are fairly high income, so we have to find ways to establish affordable housing throughout the city so that working people can live in the neighborhoods where they work,” he said.

Samantha Aryeetey, whose house was on the tour, said she wants the community to understand that affordable housing is not the same as subsidized housing.

“It’s not something that is easy because it’s not. Because you do have to work and you have to put … whatever you put into it is exactly what you’re going to get out of it. So if you have to apply yourself then that’s the result of you applying yourself,” she said.

The City of Wilmington donated the land Aryeetey’s house was built on, and Colwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage sponsored the build through Habitat for Humanity. She said she was asked to be on the tour by Habitat for Humanity, and immediately said yes.

“Of course I want to be a part of something that’s bigger than myself and getting the word out that there are affordable homes and housing in New Hanover County,” she said.

And she has a piece of advice for anyone looking into affordable housing in the county.

“What God has for you, it’s for you. Don’t let anyone strip you of your dreams and don’t let anyone stop you and keep going and get to what you want. Don’t stop until you get those keys in your hands,” she said.

Raffle tickets were also drawn for a $100 Lowes Foods gift card, and $100 cash that they winner can donate to one of the partnering organizations.

