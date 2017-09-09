Topsail lineman excelling at fourth new position

As the Topsail Pirates prepared for their Week 4 matchup with White Oak, senior Andrew Jones could care less about filling the stat sheet this season. "I just want to do what's best for the team and win games," Jones explained. The offensive lineman fights in the trenches every day, doing what it takes for the team. His willingness to make sacrifices, however, dates farther back.More >>
UNCW men down Longwood 2-0
Week 4 High School Football Scoreboard
Duke freshman Bagley's eligibility certified by NCAA
A 7-year-old girl with an artificial hand wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark - and she's well on her way.
