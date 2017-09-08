UNCW men down Longwood 2-0

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Freshman forward Emil Elveroth and junior midfielder Ben Fisher each scored a goal in the second half as No. 15 UNCW posted a 2-0 victory over Longwood at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Friday evening.

The Seahawks, who were playing their second home game of the season, upped their record to 4-1-0 while the Lancers dropped to 0-2-1 after being shut out for the second straight game.

Elveroth gave UNCW a 1-0 lead in the 71st minute when he took advantage of a Longwood turnover and scored the first goal of his college career past sophomore goalkeeper Lance Da Silva.

With 10:11 remaining, Fisher increased the margin to 2-0 when he netted his second goal of the year after receiving a pass from junior midfielder Matt Gianfortone.

Led by redshirt junior goalkeeper Ryan Cretens, who had two saves, the Seahawks limited Longwood to a season-low five shots.

Da Silva made four saves in the loss for the Lancers.

Game Notes:

• UNCW and Longwood met for the first time in men’s soccer.

• The Seahawks outshot Longwood by a 12-1 margin in the second half.

• Cretens tallied his third shutout of the season, upping his career total to nine clean sheets. He is tied with John Pinter (1987-90) for ninth place in school history.

• Elveroth became the fifth different Seahawk to score a goal this season, including the fourth different player to net a game-winning marker.

• The Seahawks set a season high with 15 shots in Friday’s win over Longwood.

• UNCW is now 3-0-0 this season when scoring two or more goals.

Up Next: The Seahawks open their Colonial Athletic Association schedule on Sunday, Sept. 17, by visiting defending CAA champion Delaware at 1 p.m.

College Men’s Soccer: No. 15 UNCW 2, Longwood 0

Longwood 0 0 - 0

UNCW 0 2 - 2

Goals: LU – n/a; UNCW – Emil Elveroth (70:19), Ben Fisher (79:49). Assists: LU – n/a; UNCW – Matt Gianfortone. Saves: LU – Lance Da Silva 4 (90:00, 2 goals allowed); UNCW – Ryan Cretens 2 (90:00, 0 goals allowed). Shots: LU – 5; UNCW – 15. Corner Kicks: LU – 1; UNCW – 6. Attendance: 652.

