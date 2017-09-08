Neighbors concerned about speed after accident

Several neighbors that live off of Fairview Dr. in Wilmington are concerned about people speeding past their homes. (Source: WECT)

Several neighbors that live off of Fairview Dr. in Wilmington are concerned about people speeding past their homes.

Their fear became reality on Friday afternoon when many of them say they saw a car speeding around a turn on the road and lose control before hitting a tree and flipping upside down.

"I just thank the Lord that it was only one car and no one got hurt," one neighbor said.

The same man said he sees car after car flying around the corner each day.

"Sometimes in the morning, there is a lot of people that are definitely going above what would be 25 miles per hour, and sometimes in the evening you see it," he said. "Coming around the curve, where that car did overturn, it is very difficult, and if somebody is coming out of one of these side streets, it would be very easy to get hit by somebody speeding."

Neighbors said the speeding got worse after Fairview Dr. was connected to Carolina Beach Road.

One woman said she would like to see more signage or a stop sign near the curve in front of Jonathan Ct.

