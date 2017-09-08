Get your written words read on stage

Susan Steadman, director of the Port City Playwright's Project, joined us on WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT)

The Port City Playwright's Project supports writers as they hone their craft.

The project's director, Susan Steadman, joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about the group.

For those interested in joining, the group’s next meeting is Saturday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Northeast Regional Library, 241 Military Cutoff Rd., Wilmington.

For more information, email Steadman at portcityplaywrightsproject@gmail.com.

