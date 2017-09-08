Cucalorus grant recipient to film movie based on 1898 Massacre

Alicia Inshiradu and 40 cast and crew members will start filming 'What the River Knows' in October. (Source: WECT)

A murder mystery set against the backdrop of a horrifying day in Wilmington’s history: the Massacre of 1898.

It's the project from Cucalorus Film Grant recipient, Alicia Inshiradu.

The filmmaker and 40 cast and crew members will start filming What the River Knows in October.

The film follows a family leading up to November 10, 1898. Within a six-hour time span on that day, a mob of white supremacists targeted members of Wilmington’s black community, killing them or chasing them from town. The city government was overthrown, making it the only successful American coup d'etat.

In Inshiradu's screenplay, a man returns to Wilmington in 1998 to to bury his grandmother. He’s captured by a spitting-image ancestral ghost, leading him to unearth secrets of a family and city torn apart for 100 years ago.

