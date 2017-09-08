Duke freshman Bagley's eligibility certified by NCAA

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Duke says freshman Marvin Bagley III has been certified to play by the NCAA's eligibility center.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski announced Bagley's certification Friday.
Bagley is a Phoenix native who attended two high schools in two years in Arizona before transferring to Sierra Canyon School in California.
He was considered the consensus No. 1 high school player in the class of 2018 before reclassifying to the class of 2017 and signing with Duke on Aug. 15.
Bagley averaged 24.9 points and 10.1 rebounds in his final season at Sierra Canyon.
