Man in the country illegally found in New Hanover County

A man found in New Hanover County has been charged with illegal reentry of a deported alien according to US Department of Justice release sent Friday afternoon.

Raul Gaytan-Rodriguez, 32, of Mexico, is facing a maximum of two years in prison, supervised probation and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

ICE agents arrested Gaytan-Rodriguez following a traffic stop in Texas on June 26, 2008, and he was determined to be unlawfully in the US. He was removed to Mexico on July .29, 2008.

On Oct. 3, 2011, border patrol agents in Texas arrested Gaytan-Rodriguez after another traffic stop in Texas and he was again deported to Mexico on Oct. 30. 2011.

According to a criminal complaint, Gaytan-Rodriguez was arrested under the alias Erick Gaeytan Maradiaga in New Hanover County on June 25 for driving while impaired, having no operators license and reckless driving.

