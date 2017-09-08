Precautions urged after West Nile virus found in Brunswick Co. mosquitoes

Brunswick County officials are urging residents to take precautions after the State Laboratory of Public Health identified West Nile Virus in a pool of mosquitoes collected in the central part of the county on Aug. 28.

According to officials, the type of mosquitoes collected are responsible for circulating the West Nile Virus in the wild bird population and are not known to bite humans. County mosquito control officials regularly monitor the mosquito species to identify West Nile activity and direct mosquito spraying operations to reduce the risk to the human and horse populations.

West Nile Virus was identified in an adult Ochlerotatus dupreei, a species that is occasionally collected in light traps in Brunswick County. This mosquito is considered a tree canopy mosquito and rarely leaves the deep woodland habitats.

Individuals should minimize their exposure to mosquitoes during outside activities, especially during dusk and dawn. Mosquito populations tend to be more active in wooded areas this time of year limiting adult control options.

“We can address areas that we can access with the mosquito truck, but we cannot effectively address mosquito populations deep in the woods. This is why personal protection measures are so important to hunters and outdoorsmen,” said Jeff Brown, the Mosquito Control supervisor for Brunswick County.

David Stanley, the county's Health and Human Services executive director, urged residents to wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants, avoid being outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and apply mosquito repellant.

If using repellant with DEET, make sure to follow label instructions, and keep DEET out of the eyes, mouth and nose.

If you are a horse owner, consult your veterinarian regarding proper protective vaccines for your horses and change the water in water troughs at least twice a week to discourage mosquito breeding.

For more information regarding mosquitoes or mosquito control activities in your area, please contact Brunswick County Mosquito Control Division at 910-253-2515 or visit http://www.brunswickcountync.gov/mosquitoes/request/ to submit a mosquito control service request online.

