Vehicle hits utility pole on Oleander and 42nd

A vehicle rolled over after hitting a utility pole on Oleander Drive and 42nd Street Friday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

A vehicle rolled over after hitting a utility pole on Oleander Drive and 42nd Street Friday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

A vehicle rolled over after hitting a utility pole on Oleander Drive and 42nd Street Friday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

One person is in custody after a one-vehicle accident in Wilmington Friday afternoon.

New Hanover County dispatch said the call for the wreck came in at 4:04 p.m. and that along with EMS responding to the scene, Duke Energy Progress was also called because of an electrical issue due to a utility pole being hit.

A spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department said a person was pinned in the vehicle, but nobody was transported to the hospital.

We will provide more details when we get them.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.