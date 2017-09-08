Man arrested after vehicle hits utility pole, breaks it in half

A vehicle rolled over after hitting a utility pole on Oleander Drive and 42nd Street Friday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

A vehicle rolled over after hitting a utility pole on Oleander Drive and 42nd Street Friday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

A vehicle rolled over after hitting a utility pole on Oleander Drive and 42nd Street Friday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

One person is in custody after a one-vehicle accident in Wilmington Friday afternoon.

According to a Wilmington Police Department spokesperson, Matthew McBride Jr. was driving a 2017 Hyundai SUV when he crossed over three lanes of traffic, jumped a curb and collided with a utility pole, breaking it in half. The vehicle rolled onto its roof and came to rest near the side of Oleander Drive near 42nd Street.

McBride was arrested and charged with DWI, failure to maintain lane, possession of schedule I substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and injury to real property.

The spokesperson said McBride was pinned in the vehicle after the wreck, but he wasn't transported to the hospital.

New Hanover County dispatch said the call for the accident came in at 4:04 p.m. and that along with EMS responding to the scene, Duke Energy Progress was also called because of an electrical issue due to the utility pole being hit.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.