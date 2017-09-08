State seeks restraining order against Chemours

The State of North Carolina is expected to request a judge issue a temporary restraining order against Chemours to immediately stop the company’s “unlawful" discharge of GenX and other chemical compounds.

State attorneys are scheduled to have a hearing on the motion Friday afternoon in Bladen County Superior Court before Judge Douglas Sasser.

The hearing is the latest in a series of moves by the NC Department of Environmental Quality since the revelation of two additional compounds discovered in Chemours wastewater, known as Nafion byproduct 1 and 2, in late August. Earlier this week, the state agency issued a notice of violation against Chemours related to groundwater contamination at its Fayetteville Works plant -- located near the Bladen-Cumberland county line – in addition to initiating legal action and threatening to suspend the company’s discharge permit at the site.

If issued, the temporary restraining order will require Chemours immediately cease discharging Nafion byproducts 1 and 2 in addition to preventing the discharge of wastewater containing GenX into the Cape Fear River.

“By failing to disclose the presence of GenX and related compounds in its discharge, and by misrepresenting that GenX and related compounds were not present in its discharge, Chemours has caused a state of public alarm and uncertainty regarding the safety of public drinking water,” the state’s complaint states.

