Wilmington prepares for PARK(ing) Day

In the interest of promoting green and pedestrian-friendly urban spaces, Wilmington will celebrate PARK(ing) Day on Sept. 15.

It will be the sixth consecutive year the Port City has taken part in PARK(ing) Day, which is an international event that was founded in 2005 by Rebar, a San Francisco art and design studio.

Contained within the confines of on-street parking spaces, artists, activists, planners, local businesses, and creative citizens will install pop-up displays to serve as a temporary park or gathering spot for everyone to enjoy. Wilmington Downtown Incorporated (WDI) is sponsoring the event.

“PARK(ing) Day continues to attract strong interest from across the area,” Steve Whitney, chairman of WDI’s Dream Committee, said in a news release. “We have an impressive array of organizations and businesses involved and downtown workers, shoppers, residents and visitors may be surprised at the sophistication and content of the displays.”

Each parking space is being rented from the city and a variety of displays will be erected.

PARK(ing) Day is limited to 30 on-street spaces and a few are still available. Each organization is must pay the fee for the meter and installing its own display.

Previous displays include landscaped meeting areas, a makeshift mini golf course, an interactive art studio and other similar activities. Displays will be installed mostly along Front Street and Chestnut Street.

Click here for more information on Wilmington's PARK(ing) Day.

