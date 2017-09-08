Rouzer votes against bill to raise debt ceiling, help hurricane victims

Congressman David Rouzer (NC7) is one of seven members of North Carolina's delegation voting against a measure that would raise the country’s debt ceiling, and provide emergency relief funding for victims of Hurricane Harvey. HR 601, which also makes necessary adjustments to keep the government open for another three months, passed the U.S House of Representatives Friday morning by a count of 316-90.More >>
No need to check your calendar. We can tell you it's early to think about elections in 2018. But a couple local people have already announced plans to ask for your vote.More >>
House Speaker Tim Moore said Wednesday he plans to convene a legislative hearing to investigate the discharge of the unregulated chemical GenX into the Cape Fear River. “I’ll be announcing committee appointments in the coming days to convene investigative hearings on the GenX issue as soon as possible,”More >>
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed two bills that passed the General Assembly earlier this month, including one the governor claims would impact the ability to protect water quality.More >>
Rep. Chris Millis (R-Pender, Onslow) and Rep. Justin Burr (R-Montgomery, Stanly) released a statement Monday afternoon regarding House Bill 330 and the deadly violence in Charlottesville.More >>
