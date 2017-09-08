Rouzer votes against bill to raise debt ceiling, help hurricane victims

Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC7) voted against a measure Friday that would tie emergency hurricane relief funding to raising the country's debt ceiling (Source: rouzer.house.gov)

More members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation voted against a measure that would raise the country’s debt ceiling, and provide emergency relief funding for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

HR 601, which also makes necessary adjustments to keep the government open for another three months, passed the U.S. House of Representatives Friday morning by a count of 316-90. All 90 votes in the against the resolution came from Republicans.

The 13 House members from North Carolina voted 7-5 against the measure with Rep. Walter Jones (R-NC3) not voting. The seven "nay" votes came from Rep. David Rouzer (NC7), Rep. George Holding (NC2), Rep. Virginia Foxx (NC5), Rep. Mark Walker (NC6), Rep. Richard Hudson (NC8), Rep. Mark Meadows (NC11) and Rep. Ted Budd (NC13).

“Earlier this week, Congressman Rouzer voted in support of a major disaster relief package to provide billions in funding for the victims of Hurricane Harvey,” Danielle Smotkin, a spokeswoman for Rep. Rouzer said in a statement. “Congressman Rouzer voted against the final package because it increased the debt limit without making any reforms necessary to reduce future mandatory spending, the primary driver of our national debt.”

Republican representatives Robert Pittenger (NC9) and Patrick McHenry (NC10) joined Democrats GK Butterfield (NC1), David Price (NC4) and Alma Adams (NC12) in voting for the resolution.

HR 601 passed the Senate earlier in the week by an 80-17 vote with all opposing votes coming from Republicans. North Carolina Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both members of the GOP, voted in support of the bill.

