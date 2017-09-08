Some 9/11 events canceled, schools continue to monitor Irma

Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic Ocean. Everyone will be keeping a close eye on the storm this weekend to see when the storm will turn.

Some 9/11 events have already been canceled Monday in anticipation of inclement weather:

Motorcade and College Ceremony in Brunswick County

Wilmington Fire Department's annual Remembrance Ceremony

As far as schools go, we've only seen a tweet from New Hanover County saying the school system will continue to monitor Irma throughout the weekend before making any decisions regarding closures or delays.

District leaders will continue to closely monitor Hurricane Irma. A decision on any delays or closures will be made this weekend. — New Hanover Co Sch (@NewHanoverCoSch) September 8, 2017

UNCW has also said they do not plan to evacuate at this time.

WEATHER ALERT: UNCW Campus Will NOT Evacuate - https://t.co/Y6icpZuMoh — UNCW (@UNCWilmington) September 8, 2017

