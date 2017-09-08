Contract details released for new Pender County superintendent

New Pender County Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill will be paid a little more than $150,000 annually in a four-year contract.

The Pender County Board of Education voted to offer the position of superintendent to Hill at a special meeting one week ago. Hill will leave Bertie County, where he currently heads up the school system, to join Pender County on Oct. 1, replacing the retiring superintendent, Dr. Terri Cobb.

Hill's salary will start at $152,000 in Pender County but will be subject to an annual review by the board. His contract runs through June 30, 2021.

By comparison, Hill's predecessor, Cobb, currently makes a little more than $154,000 in her sixth year with Pender County Schools.

Hill's benefits package includes a monthly transportation expense of $800, along with moving expenses totaling more than $13,000. The county will also reimburse Hill up to $1,950 per month to find temporary housing or to offset the mortgage on a home in Lenoir County while he sells it.

Hill was the superintendent in Bertie County for approximately nine months. His new contract requires a 90-day notice for resignation. If Hill leaves before the 90 days, he would pay the board $30,000 to reimburse their efforts with finding a replacement.

