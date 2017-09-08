Tabor City man faces drug, firearm charges after leading law enforcement on chase

A Tabor City man is facing almost a dozen charges after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase Thursday morning.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, detectives and deputies were patrolling the Green Acres community in search of a Chevrolet Impala that had been reported stolen in South Carolina. A vehicle matching the description was spotted on Pine Circle Drive, and a traffic stop was initiated.

The Impala sped away and a chase ensued. The driver, identified as Brian David Riggins Jr., allegedly exited the car on James Street and fled on foot while armed with a handgun.

Riggins was taken into custody in front of a residence on James Street. Officials said he had crack cocaine and Nucynta, an opioid pain medication, in his possession.

Riggins, 25, was charged with:

Possession of a stolen firearm

Simple possession of Sch II controlled substance

Flee/elude arrest w/ a motor vehicle

Possession of an open container in passenger area

Possession of a firearm by felon

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Sch II controlled substance

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Maintaining vehicle/dwelling/place for use, sale, or storage of controlled substance

Reckless driving to endanger

Failing to stop for stop sign/flashing red lights

Resisting a public officer

He is being held without bond.

