Inmate assaults another inmate with shank at Columbus County prison

An inmate allegedly injured another inmate with a shank at the Columbus County Correctional Institution this week.

Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect and the victim were in the same cell at the time of the assault, according to Tatum. The victim, Craig Munn, 49, suffered injuries to his head and received medical treatment

Tatum declined to release the name of the suspect, citing the ongoing investigation and the fact that no charges had been filed as of Friday morning.

