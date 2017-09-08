Wilmington police identify suspect, officer involved in downtown shooting

Members of the state NAACP demanded more transparency from local law enforcement in a news conference late last year outside the New Hanover County courthouse during a time in which the county led theMore >>
The Wilmington Police Department has not only not become less transparent, but in some instances is delaying the process of releasing information that is already subject to public record.More >>
Two Wilmington police officers were honored during Tuesday night's city council meeting for saving the life of a woman who was attempting to jump from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in November.More >>
Two Wilmington police officers were honored during Tuesday night's city council meeting for saving the life of a woman who was attempting to jump from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in November.More >>
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on North Front Street that left one person injured Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on North Front Street that left one person injured Thursday afternoon.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>