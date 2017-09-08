Wilmington police identify suspect, officer involved in downtown shooting

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on North Front Street that left one person injured Thursday afternoon.

Two Wilmington police officers were honored during Tuesday night's city council meeting for saving the life of a woman who was attempting to jump from the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in November.

Wilmington officers honored for saving woman trying to jump from the CFMB

Police have identified the suspect and officer involved in a shooting on North Front Street in downtown Wilmington yesterday.

The suspect, 30-year-old Raymond McGriff Jr., of Leland, remains hospitalized and in police custody at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He suffered two non-life threatening gunshot wounds during the encounter Thursday afternoon.

McGriff is facing numerous charges including resisting a public officer, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, and going armed to the terror of the public.

According to officials, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Front Street. Officer Adam Phillips was approached by a citizen claiming that a suspect was walking around the area with a gun.

A short time later, witnesses say they heard gunshots and saw McGriff running towards the New Hanover County Library, where he was taken into custody by a deputy with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Phillips has been with the Wilmington Police Department for nine years and is assigned to the Downtown Task Force. He is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affair's investigation. The SBI is also investigating the shooting.

Phillips and another officer, Matthew Ake, were presented with the Life Saving Award by Mayor Bill Saffo during a city council meeting in January 2017 for stopping a woman who attempted to jump off the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge last year.

Phillips was flagged down by a DOT worker who spotted the woman on the bridge. The woman was reportedly climbing over the railing as Phillips approached her. He then grabbed her and kept her from jumping until Officer Ake could arrive at the scene.

