Yard sale September 9

Yard sales September 9

New Hanover County

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

128 Harley Road, Wilmington

Home goods, men's and women's clothing, electronics

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

4753 Rushing Drive, Wilmington

Tools, garden items, plants, water plants, herbs, furniture (tables, chairs, office, storage, etc), bookcases, home decor, framed art, glassware, dishes, bedding, games, toys, video games, DVDs, Christmas decorations, perfume, Cologne Beauty Clothing (men's, women's, teen's), books and much more!

7:30 a.m. - ?

4809 Rushing Drive, Wilmington

Junior golf club set, mobility scooter (needs battery), wheel chair, camping equip & supplies, dishes & kitchen gadgets, books, clothes, many misc items

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. NO EARLY BIRDS

7719 Lost Tree Road, Wilmington (Bayshore)

Multi-family yard sale with household items, some furniture, lamps, kitchen items. Something for everyone!

Brunswick County

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

1144 Mill Creek Loop, Leland

A wonderful assortment of household items, lighting fixtures, Some antiques and lots and lots of great clean items. You won't be disappointed!

Pender County

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. NO EARLY BIRDS

44 Basden Road, Burgaw (right off of Penderlea hwy)

Women's and children's clothing, books, electronics, PS2 and Xbox 360 games, toys, housewares, cellphone accessories for the iPhone 4 and 5, home decor. Lots of new and gently used items.

If you're planning a yard sale you can send your information now.

Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure to include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.

If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send in information you can add your details to the WECT Facebook page.



