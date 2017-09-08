Two injured in wreck at Princess Place-23rd Street

Two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck in Wilmington Friday morning. (Source: WECT)

The wreck occurred shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Princess Place Drive and 23rd Street.

Two people were injured in the wreck but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to officials at the scene.

