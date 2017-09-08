One person dead in vehicle fire

One person died in a vehicle fire early Friday morning (Source: WECT)

One person died in a vehicle fire in Brunswick County early Friday morning.

Brunswick County dispatch said crews were on the scene of a fully involved vehicle fire in a field at 2254 River Road SE around 12:40 a.m.

According to Trooper T. Chavis with Highway Patrol, one person was in the car and died.

Trooper Chavis said the identity of the victim is not known at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

