Man who died in Friday morning vehicle fire identified

One person died in a vehicle fire in Brunswick County early Friday morning.

According to Trooper T. Chavis with the NC Highway Patrol, Wayne St. Patrick Green, 28, of Leland, was traveling north near 2254 River Road SE when his vehicle ran off the road, hit a tree in a field and caught fire. Chavis said Green was unable to get out of the vehicle after the wreck.

Brunswick County dispatch said crews were on the scene around 12:40 a.m.

The incident is still under investigation.

