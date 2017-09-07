Show at Dead Crow Comedy Room to benefit Interfaith Refugee Ministry

Cliff Cash said in April that he wanted to do another benefit comedy show in the fall for Wilmington's Interfaith Refugee Ministry.

Cash and some of his local comedian friends aren't waiting for summer's end to do more good.

"This Isn't Funny," a stand-up comedy showcase held at Bourgie Nights on April 22, raised almost $2,000 for IRM in late April, and Cash and company will try to make even more for the ministry at "No Hate in the 910" on Sunday. The 8 p.m. show will take place at the Dead Crow Comedy Room on 265 North Front Street.

Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door and can be purchased by clicking here. All of the proceeds from Sunday's show will benefit IRM, which helps displaced people in southeastern NC find homes, food, jobs and other resources.

"What I particularly like about Interfaith Refugee Ministry is, the people they're working with are coming out of conflicts in places like Burma, Congo," Cash said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. "People who have lost their homes, all of their possessions, sometimes their entire families or family members, sometimes their children or their parents. ... I just feel like they're at the very top of the list of people who need help the most."

Cash, a Wilmington native who has been doing stand-up for 6 1/2 years, said around 10 Wilmington-area comics will perform at Dead Crow. Each performer will do about six to eight minutes of material, which will make for a 90-minute show.

In addition to being a comedian, Cash has gone through IRM's volunteer training and said that gave him a better understanding of and appreciation for what most Americans often take for granted.

"The more you're exposed to those kinds of situations, the more you realize how lucky you are," Cash said. "How dare we complain about the traffic. Here are people who have seen family members murdered in front of them and then lived in dirt basically for a decade. ... No electricity, no appliances, no refrigeration. Just living in squalor, you know?

"Then they fly into Wilmington and Interfaith Refugee Ministry has somebody pick them up, take them to an apartment where they have running water and power and a refrigerator full of food, groceries, pots and pans, plates, furniture. They take them into first world living, a comfortable place. It's like a whole new existence for these people."

What Cash may not be able to give out of his own pockets, he hopes to make up for with his time on stage and his efforts in helping set up benefit shows.

"If I can donate my time to organize and promote this and donate an evening of my time to perform for it and raise -- I think we raised $1,700 at the last one -- (money) to help people who have lost everything, it's wrong of me to not do that," Cash said. "I wish I could do more."

Among the comedians scheduled to perform Sunday are four Port City's Top Comic winners -- Cash, Brian Granger, Drew Harrison and Cordero Wilson.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.