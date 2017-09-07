UNCW women play to 1-1 draw against Old Dominion

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Sophomore forward Kyra Ricks scored with 18 seconds remaining in regulation as Old Dominion rallied to earn 1-1 draw against UNCW in a non-conference game at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Seahawks, who were playing at home for the first time in nearly three weeks, saw their record move to 2-4-1 on the season. Old Dominion, meanwhile, is now 2-2-2 on the year after its second straight tie.

Freshman midfielder Molly McGarry gave UNCW a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute when she took a shot from a sharp angle and scored her second goal of the season. Sophomore defender Ashley Johnson was credited with the assist.

Ricks, who scored her second goal of the season, took a pass from redshirt junior defender Natalie Johnson and fired a shot from the left side that deflected off the hands of freshman goalkeeper Sydney Schneider and into the far side of the goal.

UNCW outshot Old Dominion by a 4-0 margin in the overtime periods, but was unable to break the tie.

Schneider made three saves for the Seahawks while senior Krista Moisio tallied two saves for the Monarchs.

Game Notes:

• Old Dominion still leads the series by an 11-10-2 margin and was making its first appearance in Wilmington since 2012.

• The Seahawks scored in the first half for the first time this season. All three of UNCW’s previous goals were scored in the second half.

• UNCW earned its first tie since a 2-2 draw against William & Mary in last year’s Colonial Athletic Association quarterfinals.

• Johnson earned her first career point with the assist on McGarry’s goal.

Up Next: The Seahawks complete their quick two-game homestand on Saturday, Sept. 9, with a 7 p.m. contest against Appalachian State at UNCW Soccer Stadium.

College Women’s Soccer: UNCW 1, Old Dominion 1 (2OT)

Old Dominion 0 1 0 0 - 1

UNCW 1 0 0 0 - 1

Goals: ODU – Kyra Ricks (89:42); UNCW – Molly McGarry (39:14). Assists: ODU – Natalie Johnson; UNCW – Ashley Johnson. Saves: ODU – Krista Moisio 2 (110:00, 1 goals allowed); UNCW – Sydney Schneider 3 (110:00, 1 goals allowed). Shots: ODU – 9; UNCW – 11. Corner Kicks: ODU – 2; UNCW – 8. Attendance: 349.

