Wet weather creates multi-game weeks, tough decisions for coaches

Darren Willis didn't need any additional challenges this high school football season, his first in charge at North Brunswick.

Willis' Scorpions were 0-2 after a 29-6 loss at Whiteville in the season opener followed by a 43-20 setback at home against Socastee, a Myrtle Beach school.

Then Mother Nature made matters worse. Wet weather forced North Brunswick's game at East Bladen last Friday to be postponed until Monday and the Eagles shut out the Scorpions 34-0.

For better or worse, Willis' squad was left with little time to lick its wounds since Friday's home game against North Johnston was right around the corner. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday, around 92 hours after the team returned from the East Bladen game.

"Once the season starts, you sort of devote the whole week, starting on usually the weekend, to get the video from the other team, break down the video, draw up all the formations," Willis said in a Wednesday afternoon phone interview. "Then you spend the whole week -- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday -- getting ready for that one game. When you have a game on Monday, all that's thrown out the window."

North Brunswick is one of five area teams who have to play two games this week. Laney, West Brunswick, East Bladen and West Bladen are the others.

When games in the Wilmington area and further up the NC coast began being postponed or moved up last week before any rain had fallen, rumblings about those decisions started making the rounds on social media.

With player safety first on school officials' minds, and keeping fields in decent shape possibly a close second, it seems the days of playing football games in thunderstorms, or even steady rain, are long gone.

"They try to get (the games) in," said Que Tucker, the commissioner of NC High School Athletic Association. "It usually is not just a snap decision. ... If anything, what they're doing is listening to the forecast and if they can move that varsity game to Thursday night ahead of the rain or ahead of a storm, then they try to do that.

"That is the norm. The exception is when you have one or two (schools) who say, 'We're just gonna go ahead and postpone.' Then you have those coaches who are willing to wait it out some."

Willis' team was dealt a few additional blows when three players were injured in Monday's loss, including one who suffered a concussion. That player will not only be sidelined for Friday's game, but he also missed two days of class while getting treatment for his head injury.

Playing two football games in a week seems like it would lead to more player injuries, but Tucker said research shows that isn't the case.

However, she hopes teams can avoid two-game weeks if at all possible.

"To be honest with you, we have talked to our sports medicine advisory committee made up of doctors and athletic directors and sports medicine people who have talked about, should you play two games in one week?'" Tucker said. "According to them as well as national data, there is no data to suggest that playing two games in a week causes more injuries. That data is not sufficient to say, 'OK, you can't play Monday night and then turn around and play Friday night.'

"Do we want that to happen? Absolutely not, because we do want to have enough recovery time and time for rehydration and those kinds of things that are so important, especially this time of year."

Part of keeping players safe is making sure the fields are in good shape as well, and playing in the rain could cause problems not only during the rainy game, but in future matchups as well.

"If you go out there in the pouring rain and you destroy the field, you might ruin it for the rest of the year," Willis said.

And the damage done to a drenched playing surface might result in harm for those who run, pass, kick and tackle on it.

"If you play on a field and it's raining, you create ruts and holes and divots and all of that," Tucker said. "Once it dries, those ruts and those holes and divots are still going to be there. Then you play your next game and somebody steps in one those, you twist your ankle or blow out a knee, all because we made the decision to play that game and tear up the field."

